Family caught up in Barcelona attack relieved to be back in Ireland
24/08/2017 - 09:15:23
The Filipino-Irish family caught up in the Barcelona terror attack have returned safely to Ireland.
Father of the family, Norman Fernandez Potot, suffered a fracture to his forehead when a van was driven into pedestrians on Las Ramblas last Thursday.
His son Nathaniel has a broken leg while daughter Nailah has a broken arm.
Norman passed out when the van hit him and woke to find his wife Pearl wiping his forehead.
Irish-Filipino family glad to be home after Barcelona terror attack pic.twitter.com/XhMhFfQWpG— RTÉ News (@rtenews) August 24, 2017
