Family caught up in Barcelona attack relieved to be back in Ireland

The Filipino-Irish family caught up in the Barcelona terror attack have returned safely to Ireland.

Father of the family, Norman Fernandez Potot, suffered a fracture to his forehead when a van was driven into pedestrians on Las Ramblas last Thursday.

His son Nathaniel has a broken leg while daughter Nailah has a broken arm.

Norman passed out when the van hit him and woke to find his wife Pearl wiping his forehead.