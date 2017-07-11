Family Carers Ireland making pre-budget submission today

Family Carers Ireland have said they are plugging a €10bn hole in the health care system.

The organisation is making its pre-budget submission today asking the Minister to step up his support.

Spokesperson Catherine Fox has said one in 20 people in Ireland is a family carer, and that they cannot do it alone.

"We are asking for immediate investment in home care and when I say investment I mean financial investment," she said.

"For too long now carers have been struggling. Our current system is under-funded, inconsistent and inequitable.

"We are asking the Government to put immediate funding into supporting care in the home."