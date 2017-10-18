Family appeal for information on Galway mother missing for 32 years

The family of a Galway women who disappeared 32 years ago has appealed for people with information to come forward.

Mother of seven Barbara Walsh was last seen by one of her daughters at their home near Carna in the early hours of June 22, 1985.

Around a dozen people had been socialising in the house that night including two Garda officers.

Gardaí are now re-investigating the case.

Speaking on RTÉ's Prime Time last night Barbara's daughter Jacqui described the last time she saw her mother.

“I woke up, and I just went down to the kitchen,” she told RTÉ Prime Time. “Mum was asleep on the couch. So I tried to wake her up to see if she would go back to bed. And she didn’t, so I just put a pillow under her head and a blanket on her. When I got up in the morning she was gone.”

After Barbara’s disappearance her husband MacDara continued to raise their children in the home. MacDara Walsh died in 2007.

Jacqui Walsh was joined by her sister Catherine in last night’s programme to appeal for people to give information.

“I believe there are people still alive with direct knowledge of what happened to our mother,” Jacqui said.

Anyone with information on Barbara’s case should contact the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.