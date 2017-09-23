Families who lost relatives to homicide encouraged to attend remembrance service

Families who have lost loved ones through homicide are being encouraged to reach out to get the support they need.

The charity AdVic - which provides free counselling for such families - is holding its annual remembrance service in at 2pm in the Freemason's Hall in Dublin today.

It says it wants to make more people aware of the work it does and the supports available.

Advic's Sharon Mitchell, whose son Jamie was killed in 2009, says everyone is welcome to get in touch.

"There's so many different stories within AdVic of how people have lost sons, daughters, mothers, fathers and we all know that shock to be told that someone you love has been murdered," she said.

So it's a grief that we can all relate to. [For] somebody new who comes into AdVic, we know exactly how they feel, because we've been through it."