Families gather for #WearYourStripes walks

The #WearYourStripes Fundraising Campaign goes around the country today with 5k walks getting underway in Cork, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Wexford.

The events aim to raise funds for a new Ronald McDonald House which will accommodate 53 families alongside the new Children's Hospital when it opens on the grounds of St James's Hospital in Dublin.

If you can't attend a walk this year but would still like to donate text 'HOUSE' to 50300 #WearyourSTRIPESforRMHC #Walk4Families Thank You pic.twitter.com/sGDUQ6ugUQ — Ronald McDonald Hse (@RMHC_Ireland) October 6, 2017

The voluntary CEO of the Ronald McDonald House charity in Ireland, Marian Carroll, is calling for support from all corners of Ireland.

"We're asking our families, our friends and our supporters to wear their stripes and to go to their local venue where we're running our Walks for Families event," she said.

"It's about raising awareness about what we do for families when their children are long-term ill in Crumlin Hospital."

The 5k walks are taking place as follows:

Wexford - Piercetown, St Martins Pitch, at 11am

Galway - The Galway Bay hotel, Salthill promenade, at 12pm

Cork - Ballincollig Park, at 2pm

Sligo - Doorly park, Sligo Town, at 2pm

Mayo - Ballina, Belleek Athletic Club, at 3pm