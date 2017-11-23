Families forced from homes in Laois after three local rivers burst banks

Heavy rain has caused 'unprecedented' flooding in Co Laois.

Around 40 families have spent the night in hotels or with relativesafter three local rivers burst their banks in Mountmellick.

Fire and rescue crews from Offaly, Westmeath and Longford have been called in to help flood relief efforts.

Dozens of homes and businesses were left under water following a day of torrential rain that saw flooding across parts of Munster and Leinster.

Padraig Fleming, Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council says he hasn't experienced it before.

He said: "There's three major rivers leading towards Mountmellick town; the Barrow, the Oweness and the Blackwater.

"This has been unprecedented rain that I don't believe we have experienced before and it came very fast."

Dowlings pub on O'Moore Street kept its doors open despite having several inches of water on the floor.

Publican Junior Dowling says a bit flooding isn't enough to put off his regulars.

He said: "The last time we had a bad flood like this was 1990, previous to that was 1968

"The river Oweness burst its bank and I suppose about six or seven inches of water came in through the back door of the bar.

The best thing we can do now is open the front door, keep the place open and work away ."