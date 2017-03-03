Families 'could see water charges refund'

Update 9.30am: It has been reported that families could receive a refund on their water bills.

According to the Irish Independent, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have reached a compromise - following a week of turmoil on the issue.

It is believed households will get back up to €325 under the deal.

Earlier:

Sinn Féin has described the Taoiseach's comments on water charges as "bogus".

Enda Kenny yesterday insisted Fine Gael will not facilitate any laws to scrap all domestic water charges - which the party says would be illegal.

The Oireachtas Committee discussing the future of water has given parties until later today to make new proposals on whether the public should be charged for excessive use.

"Well, the Taoiseach's comments from yesterday are completely bogus," said Sinn Fein's spokesman on water is Eoin O'Broin.

"Scotland has no domestic water charges and they are fully compliant with EU law, Northern Ireland has no domestic water charges and they are fully compliant with EU law.

"So, so as long as we meet the environmental objective contained in EU legislation, which Sinn Féin believes we can, then the issue of charges is irrelevant."