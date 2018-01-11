Fall in number of farmers in the west

A new report has highlighted a drop in the number of farmers in the West of Ireland.

The Western Development Commission said there has been a 40% fall in the numbers working in farming, forestry and fishing, compared to 1996.

Between 2011 and 2016 alone, numbers in the sector fell by 7% in Connacht, Clare and Donegal.

News Correspondent with the Irish Farmers Journal Pat O’Toole said the figures were "significant".

"There was a small spike during the downturn when people returned to farming but they're abandoning it again in droves," he said.

"1,800 left the sector between 2011 and 2016 in those seven counties alone so it is significant," he added.