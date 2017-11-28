Fair City star Patrick Fitzpatrick pays more compensation for biting and punching his ex

By Tom Tuite

A Fair City star awaiting sentence for punching and biting his former partner has paid a further €500 in compensation.

Patrick Fitzpatrick, 33, who played Carrigstown villain Zumo Bishop for six years in the RTE television soap, is awaiting sentence and has been told to pay a total of €2,000 to his former partner.

He appeared at Dublin District Court today when he handed €500 in to court. His solicitor Philip Hannon told Judge David Watters that the case has to be adjourned and needs to go before another judge who had heard the evidence previously.

Judge Watters noted the latest instalment lodged in court by Fitzpatrick and adjourned sentencing until a date in January. The actor, who was wearing a grey overcoat, navy trousers, a scarf and black shoes, was remanded on continuing bail.

He pleaded guilty in February to assault causing harm to Theresa Gannon at his home at Hollytree Terrace, Ballymun, on Sept. 4, 2015. The charge is under Section Three of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act. The offence, at district court level, can carry a sentence of up to one year.

At an earlier hearing, Garda Niall Carolan had told Judge John Lindsay that Fitzpatrick bit the woman’s upper arm but did not break skin. He has also said the actor then punched her twice on the side of her jaw.

Photos of her injuries were shown to the court.

She suffered bruising and a medical report on her was furnished to the court.

Garda Carolan has told the court the victim “has made a full recovery”.

In February, Judge Lindsay had suggested the sum of €2,000 should be paid to Ms Gannon.

Before today's hearing, Fitzpatrick had paid €1,000 towards compensation.

Earlier, the court also heard that there was a positive probation report on Fitzpatrick. The defence solicitor had said it was comprehensive and made a specific recommendation.

The defence has asked for the actor to be given time to come up with all the money.

Fitzpatrick played Fair City gangster Zumo Bishop for six years, from 2007-2013, and briefly reprised the role last year.

His fictional on-screen hard-man alter ego was at the centre of some of programme's biggest stories in recent years. Fitzpatrick’s other acting credits include a role in 2013 horror film City of Hate.