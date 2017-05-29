Facebook chief lobbied Taoiseach over appointment of data protection commissioner

It has emerged that Facebook chief Sheryl Sandberg lobbied the Taoiseach about who should be appointed Ireland's next data protection commissioner.

It comes as the social media giant faces an investigation under new Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon.

It is in relation to allegations it used its Irish HQ to transfer data of EU Facebook users to US spies under the Prism surveillance programme.

According to the Irish Independent, the meeting took place in 2014, as Billy Hawkes prepared to step down as commissioner.

Sheryl Sandberg.
