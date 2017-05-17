'Extremely disturbing': Justice Minister compares Fianna Fáil to Donald Trump

The Justice Minister has compared Fianna Fáil's position on the Garda Commissioner to Donald Trump's sacking of the FBI director.

Fianna Fáil have said they would make removing Noirin O'Sullivan a priority if they were in government.

Last week US President Donald Trump removed the FBI director in controversial circumstances.

Minister Frances Fitzgerald has said the Fianna Fáil way would grant no fair process, much like Trump's actions.

"This is extremely disturbing in a democracy.

"It's like what happened in Washington last week, the idea that somebody would not be subject to fair procedures, to the rule of law.

"To be entitled to have the law there's very clear procedures laid down, there's a question of natural justice, there's a question of constitutional rights, if this was being said about any other person there would be outrage about it," she said.