Extreme cold and treacherous conditions as temperatures set to drop to minus 8C

Treacherous conditions are expected tonight with temperatures as low as minus 8C taking hold.

A status orange low-temperature warning has been issued by Met Eireann with severe frost, snow and ice due across the country.

There will be extremely low temperatures tonight with severe frost, ice and lying snow.

It will be coldest in east Connacht, Leinster and Ulster.

"Tonight we're expecting low temperatures between minus 2C and minus 8C," Met Éireann meteorologist Liz Gavin said.

Slippery paths and treacherous roads also due to snow accumulation and ice.

"Widespread severe frost is expected tonight. We can expect very treacherous conditions on any untreated surfaces," she added.
