Extra security for Rose of Tralee festival

Extra security measures are being put in place ahead of this year's Rose Of Tralee festival.

It has been reported the armed Garda support unit will be in place at the festival this summer in the wake of recent terror attacks in the UK.

Rose escort co-ordinator and member of the Association of Irish Events and Festivals Colm Croffy confirmed the move was in response to the recent attacks in both Manchester and London.

He said there would be upwards of 3,000 security personnel working at the festival, and that this year the number was up by about 10%-15%.

He said: "They're getting a different briefing - there's a more heightened sense of risk, threats that weren't there before."