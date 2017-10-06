Extensive fire at one of Co Cork’s oldest pubs causes major traffic disruption

Update 9.45pm: An extensive fire at one of Co Cork’s oldest pubs caused major traffic disruption earlier this evening as emergency crews spent hours battling the blaze, writes Dan Buckley.

A fire was detected at The Roundabout Inn at Annabella, just off the N20 Cork-Limerick road, shortly before 6pm.

A plume of smoke coming from the facility was visible across the north Cork town as the blaze quickly spread to the roof of the popular pub, guesthouse, and restaurant which is located less than 100m from Mallow railway station.

The roundabout Inn in Mallow. Picture: Dean Murphy

The facility, which is situated at the junction of the Cork-Limerick and Killarney-Waterford roads, is very popular with horse racing fans and those attending the nearby Cork Racecourse in Mallow.

Units of fire brigades from Mallow and other nearby towns began fighting the inferno when the alarm was raised. The fire continued blazing despite the best efforts of the firefighters, and the central part of the facility appeared early this morning to have been completely gutted.

#CorkFire A video sent in to us of the Fire in Mallow. Visibility is severely reduced as a result. Slow down and take extra care. pic.twitter.com/t2UVKhnySL — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) October 6, 2017

A massive plume of smoke began to drift across the Cork to Dublin rail line as a result of the blaze but trains were not delayed as a result.

However, there was massive traffic disruption on the main road to Limerick with the Northbound road closed off by gardaí. Traffic was diverted via Dromahane.

The Inn was established outside the town in 1856 and was known by many names through the years including the Railway Bar and the Annabella Tavern until it was renamed by its current owners when they bought it more than 25 years ago.

No injuries were reported from the fire which is being treated as accidental.

Update 7.30pm: Traffic remains heavy in the Mallow area as the fire brigade continue to battle a large fire at a premises next to the town’s well known Roundabout Inn.

One lane has opened northbound at the Annabella Roundabout but traffic is expecte dto remain heavy for some time

#CorkTraffic One lane has opened northbound at Annabella Roundabout, Mallow following building fire. Traffic is still heavy. — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) October 6, 2017

More as we get it ...

Earlier: A large fire at a premises next to the town’s well known Roundabout Inn is causing major traffic disruption.

Three units of county fire service are at the scene.

#CORK #N20 closed northbound at Mallow due to building fire off the Annabella R/A. Traffic can divert via Dromahane. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) October 6, 2017

Units of #Cork county fire service are tackling a large blaze near Roundabout Inn in #Mallow. Traffic congestion on #Cork side of the town — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) October 6, 2017

More as we get it ...