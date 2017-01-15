Explosive device discovered in Belfast 'designed to kill police officers'

A bomb left on the side of a road in Northern Ireland was designed to kill police officers, it has been claimed.

The explosive was found in the Brians Well Road area in west Belfast on Saturday after a tip-off that a suspicious object had been left in the area.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland cordoned off the road and called in the helicopter for overhead searches, and bomb disposal teams were deployed in the two-day operation in the Poleglass/Dunmurry area.

The bomb was made safe at the scene and taken away for further forensic examination.

Chief Superintendent Chris Noble said local PSNI officers were the target but that civilians could have been killed or maimed.

"We are relieved to have taken this explosive device out of circulation," he said.

"I believe it was designed to kill or seriously injure officers serving the local community in west Belfast, but it was also left in a position where there is every possibility that it could have killed or maimed members of the public.

"Those who left this device have shown callous disregard for the safety of the local community and the police officers serving this community.

"We are extremely fortunate that no one was killed or seriously injured."

Chief Supt Noble thanked local people for their patience and understanding during the course of the operation.

"Our primary aim has been community safety. We are committed to doing this by working with the community.

"The security operation caused significant disruption to the people of the area, but was required in order to keep people safe," he said.

Chief Supt Noble said those behind the incident were criminals.

"Secondly, it is important to condemn those criminals who caused this upset.

"The overwhelming number of people in the community do not want this type of activity and we as a police service will continue to work to bring those responsible before the courts," he said.

"The blame for this incident lies squarely on the reckless individuals who placed this device."

The security operation began on Saturday evening with officers on the street until Sunday evening.

"These officers have worked hard to keep people safe during the security operation.

"However, these same officers could have been better used in meeting areas of community concern - arresting drug dealers, drink drivers or working with victims of domestic abuse, for example," the officer said.

The PSNI appealed for anyone with information on those who may be responsible to come forward.