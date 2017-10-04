Experts to identify scorpion which brought Dublin building site work to a halt

Building work at a site in Dublin was temporarily brought to halt today following the discovery of a scorpion.

The alarm was raised when the unexpected visitor crawled out of a delivery of sinks at a site on Baggot Street.

Pictured is generic image of a scorpion and not that of the scorpion found on Baggot Street building site.

Only a handful of Scorpion species are deadly, but many of them can deliver a nasty sting.

The ISPCA has called in experts to identify the creature, and is also looking for a suitable home for the creature.

It is thought that the animal may have come from Turkey.

Gillian Bird of the ISPCA says that it was unusual to get the call from the building site.

She said the ISPCA was still trying to identify the small scorpion of just under 4cm in length which gave the team on site "quite a shock."