Expected post Brexit transitional period no longer than three years - Hammond

A post-Brexit transitional period is expected to be completed within three years of the UK leaving the European Union, the Chancellor has said.

Philip Hammond said there was a "broad consensus" that the "treaty-based arrangements" with the EU would be in force by the next scheduled general election in June 2022.

But Mr Hammond said on the first day after leaving the bloc in March 2019 "many things will look similar".

He said he hoped the UK would be able to agree a transition deal which would enable goods to flow across the border between Britain and the UK in "much the same way as they do now".

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "There will be a process between the date we leave the European Union and the date on which the new treaty-based arrangements between the UK and the European Union which we hope and expect to negotiate come into force.

"I can't tell you a precise period of time because we haven't had that discussion yet, it will be driven by technical considerations - how long it will take us to put the necessary arrangements in place.

"People have talked about a year, two years, maybe three years... I think there's a broad consensus that this process has to be completed by the scheduled time of the next General Election which is in June 2022."

The Chancellor said it was the Government's "aspiration" to negotiate a long-term deal with the EU which would enable it to continue trading with near-frictionless borders and said people would want to know that they would still be able to "go about their business" the day after Britain leaves the EU.

He told the programme: "The Government's job is to make sure that our economy can go on functioning normally, that people can go about their business as usual, that businesses can carry on supplying their customers, buying the components they need to incorporate into their products, to protect jobs, to protect British prosperity - that is our focus as we plan this transition from our membership of the European Union and the single market and the customs union today to a new relationship in the future."

Immigration Minister Brandon Lewis said on Thursday that free movement of labour would end when Britain leaves the EU.

But Mr Hammond said there would be a registration system in place for people coming to work in the UK after Brexit during the transitional period.

"If they come here to work after we leave the European Union, during that transitional period, the sensible approach will be to seek to register people so that we know who's coming and who's going.

"This is a transitional period that will take us from membership of the European Union to a new future relationship with the European Union which has yet to be negotiated, so the details of our long-term relationship are a matter for the negotiations which David Davis is conducting in Brussels."

Mr Hammond said he could "envisage" a situation immediately after March 2019 "with many arrangements remaining very similar to how they were the day before we exited the European Union".

He said: "But over time those arrangements moving steadily with the introduction of new processes and systems until we get to the new end state, the new normal, that will be our long-term relationship with the European Union."

According to the Financial Times, Mr Hammond wants Britain to maintain full access to the European single market and customs union in the first of a two-part transitional deal after Brexit.

The Chancellor is said to have told business leaders he initially wants an "off-the-shelf" deal with the EU that would maintain the UK's current trading relationship with the bloc.

According to the newspaper, this would be followed by a second "implementation" phase while the final terms of a future trade deal were negotiated.

Mr Hammond also told Today there was a "broad acceptance" among the Cabinet for a transitional period after March 2019.

He said there was "widespread understanding" that it will "take some time" to put into place the new arrangements and so there would be a "transition period which is dictated by the practical, technical necessities of implementing these new systems".

"I think there's a broad acceptance that as we leave the European Union in March 2019 there will have to be a period which is interim, which doesn't look like the end state, but is the process by which we get to the new end state," Mr Hammond told the programme.