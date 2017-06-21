Ex-world champion Irish dancer rejects claims she tried to get judge to mark some competitors down

By Ann O'Loughlin

A former world champion Irish dancer has strongly rejected claims she attempted to coerce an adjudicator into awarding unfavourable marks to certain competitors at a competition they were judging.

The allegation was made against Linda Martyn who runs Irish Dancing School in Tuam, Co Galway, and also works as a special needs teacher at a primary school.

She is the subject of a disciplinary hearing over the alleged comment made to another adjudicator when they were body judging an Irish Dancing competition that was part of the Great Britain Championships held in the UK on October 15, 2016.

She rejects the claim and is seeking various High Court orders including an injunction preventing An Coimisiun Le Rinci Gaelacha, the body that runs and regulates Irish Dancing, from commencing a disciplinary hearing into the allegation against her.

The court had previously granted her a temporary injunction preventing the hearing originally fixed for early June from going ahead.

Her application to extend the injunction, which she sought to be kept in place until her action against An Coimisiun had been determined, came before Mr Justice Paul Gilligan at the High Court today.

Seeking the order Gerard Meehan Bl for Ms Martin said his client had commenced proceedings due to concerns over the investigation process, which it was claimed contained serious shortcomings.

Counsel said Ms Martyn said she was not informed exactly what the allegations against her were.

Counsel said Ms Martyn was entitled to bring her legal representatives with her to the hearing, but they were not allowed to participate or speak during the disciplinary hearing. He said any adverse finding against his client, who had been dancing since she was six years of age, would have a huge effect on her personally and professionally.

"Dancing is her life," counsel said, adding that his client could, if there was a finding against her, lose her Irish Dance school.

Opposing the application Dermot Hewson Bl for An Coimisiun denied that the allegation against Ms Martyn was unclear, and argued that the disciplinary hearing should be allowed to proceed.

Following an adjournment to discuss issues raised by the Judge the sides agreed the hearing should proceed if certain steps were carried out.

The hearing will centre on the allegation that Ms Martyn attempted to coerce an adjudicator, who she did not previously know, into awarding unfavourable marks to certain competitors at the competition.

Mr Hewson said An Coimision agreed the disciplinary hearing should be conducted by an independent three-person committee.

Two of those persons are to be nominated by the Law Society, while the third will be nominated by An Coimisiun.

In addition Ms Martyn's lawyers will be able to attend the hearing and speak for her at the hearing.

Mr Justice Gilligan also said that the only documentation, such as witness statements, the three-person committee should be given in respect of the allegation is material that has been seen by Ms Martyn.

It is expected the hearing will take place in six weeks' time, the Judge added.

The Judge then struck out the injunction application and awarded the costs to Ms Martyn.