Ex-Man Utd player Philip Mulryne takes part in first Mass as priest

A former Manchester United and Northern Ireland footballer ordained to the priesthood has taken part in his first Mass.

Philip Mulryne, 39, returned to his native Belfast for a special Catholic religious service at St Oliver Plunkett Church.

He was made a deacon in the Dominican Order at an ordination at St Saviour's church in north Dublin at the weekend.

He was joined by friends and well-wishers at Monday night's Mass, just a few miles from Windsor Park Stadium, donning the green jersey of his home country, flanked by white-robed members of his order.

The product of the youth system at Old Trafford made his debut for the first team in 1997.

He was unable to secure a regular place in Alex Ferguson's side and left Manchester to continue his playing career at clubs including Norwich City, Cardiff City and Leyton Orient.