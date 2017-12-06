Evidence growing in Dublin 'acid-style' attack

Gardaí are gathering more evidence before they arrest a woman suspected of orchestrating an acid-style attack on another woman, writes Cormac O'Keeffe.

Detectives suspect that the victim, a Chinese national, was targeted because of a personal grudge a woman held against her.

They believe this woman may have organised, or perhaps paid for a man to attack the victim.

The attacker, a large male, forced the victim to the ground, as she walked home from work last Friday night, and threw or poured a caustic soda mixture onto her face and hands.

While caustic soda is not acid, it can cause significant corrosive injuries.

The victim, aged 32, was walking near a pathway between Merrion Woods and Seamount Apartments in Blackrock, Co Dublin, at around 10pm.

Pic: Google Maps

She tried to protect her face from the chemical being thrown onto her. She was subsequently taken to specialists in the Eye and Ear Hospital.

Gardaí in Blackrock have conducted a number of searches.

Sources said they were satisfied they had established the motive for the attack and were following a definite line of inquiry.

Detectives will try and establish who the female suspect was in contact with, either on her phone or any other digital device.

They will also try and determine her movements in recent weeks and who she might have met.

They will also gather any other evidence, before moving to arrest the woman.

They have appealed to walkers, taxi drivers and delivery drivers, and anyone else who was in the area between 9.30pm and 10.30pm last Friday, and who saw something suspicious or who may have relevant dash camera footage, to contact them.

This article first appeared on the Irish Examiner.