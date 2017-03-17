Everything you need to know about the main St Patrick's Day parades around Ireland

Parade start times at a glance Dublin: 12pm from Parnell Square, Dublin 1.

12pm from Parnell Square, Dublin 1. Cork: 1pm, starting from South Mall to Merchant’s Quay, via St Patrick’s Street.

1pm, starting from South Mall to Merchant’s Quay, via St Patrick’s Street. Limerick: 12pm, starting from O’Connell Avenue (Wolfe Tone Street junction) making its way through the city centre.

12pm, starting from O’Connell Avenue (Wolfe Tone Street junction) making its way through the city centre. Waterford: 1pm starting from the Glen, finishing on Parnell Street.

1pm starting from the Glen, finishing on Parnell Street. Galway: 11.30am starting from Lower Dominick Street and finishing at Galway County Council Buildings.

DUBLIN

The Dublin parade begins at 12pm.

The theme this year is ‘Ireland You Are’ and it promises to be packed with art, design, performance and of course ceol agus craic.

There are some changes to the parade route this year.

The parade will now travel down the east side of O’Connell Street, O' Connell Bridge East and on to Westmoreland Street.

Public coming to view the parade on O’Connell Street East are advised to access via the Rosie Hackett Bridge and Marlborough Street.

It is anticipated that viewing on O' Connell Bridge will be at capacity early.

The parade route is also being extended with public viewing now available on Kevin Street.

The Dublin parade will be streamed live on the RTÉ Player and RTÉ Player International from 12.15pm Irish time.

RTÉ Player will also have a collection of great Irish documentaries, food, comedy and Irish language programmes available over the weekend.

CORK

This year's parade celebrates the theme of Cork - A City of Community, Culture & Commerce.

The parade starts at 1pm and runs from the South Mall to the Grand Parade, along St. Patrick’s Street and finishes at Merchant’s Quay.

The parade will be streamed live on corkstpatricksfestival.ie

There will be free parking in Cork city Council-run car parks.

The parade is due to kick off @ 1PM this Friday. The car parks & the Black Ash are open from early morning...☘️ pic.twitter.com/VrnKzAeH8W — Cork City Parking (@CorkParking) March 14, 2017

GALWAY

Galway's parade will highlight topics like waste recycling, nature, biodiversity, energy efficiency, smarter travel, water and air quality.

Live music will take place on the Eyre Square stage and a series of family-friendly events will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

The parade will come to a grand finalé with local heroes Macnas presenting their youth ensemble before Gamelan na Gaillimhe chime the end of the parade with their Indonesian gongs.

LIMERICK

Over 80,000 people will celebrate the art of storytelling in Limerick City. The parade's theme is 'Our stories, this is where we belong'.

The parade will be led by teenager Luke Culhane, the creator of 'Create No Hate' a viral anti-cyberbullying campaign that won the 14-year-old Limerick Person of the Year 2016.

WATERFORD

The theme of Waterford’s parade 'Do it the Greenway' a celebration of the upcoming opening of the Waterford Greenway.

The parade kicks off from the Glen at 1pm, continuing down to the Quay, onto The Mall, and finishing on Parnell Street.