Every second Irish woman started a diet in 2018 - survey finds

New Year – New you?

Not if it concerns the Irish.

Only 26% of Irish adults made a New Year’s resolution this year.

However, over a third (39%) are dieting this January.

A lot more females are dieting than males.

Every second woman started a new diet in 2018, just 28% of men have.

Like every year, it is not a surprise that the majority (60%) of adults in Ireland state to try to eat healthier after Christmas time.

Christmas and New Year may seem like a distant memory at this point, although most of us have only been back to work one week.

A recent survey carried out by iReach Insights on 1,000 Irish adults has found that almost half of respondents (47%) felt deflated and low when they returned to work in January.

This affects more females than males with 44% of men quoting that they feel this way after holidays, whereas 51% of the female respondents do.

Surprisingly, only 27% of the 55+ age group claim they will feel deflated and low.

Christmas time can be an expensive time for some adults in Ireland and 30% cite having unpaid credit card bills for Christmas expenses a reason for the winter blues.

- Digital Desk