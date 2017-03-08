Events to mark International Women's Day to be held today

A series of high profile events has been organised to mark International Women's Day today.

The 7th World Congress on Women's Mental Health is being held in Dublin and the Irish Cancer Society is highlighting the women fighting the disease,

A number of events are also being held to protest at Ireland's abortion laws, including a march through Dublin city this evening.

If you're in Dublin, meet me on the Bridge at 12:30#strike4repeal #wewontwait pic.twitter.com/V94XPTm5fP — Strike 4 Repeal (@Strike_4_Repeal) March 4, 2017

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions is calling for a series of new and concrete measures to tackle what it says is the ongoing gender pay gap.

Irish women want to achieve work-life balance this international women's day, according to a new survey.

The research has found women are twice as likely to have experienced sexism in the workplace, while only 35% believe there is gender balance when it comes to pay.

The study, by Evoke.ie and communications firm MediaCom, also found the sexes agree that most advertising reinforces gender stereotypes.

“We found that for women overall, the main challenge that they’re facing in 2017 is really getting a work-life balance,” said Vicky Shekleton of MediaCom.

“For women 18-34, at the very top of their agenda is repealing the 8th Amendment.

“It’s been on a lot of people’s minds last year, there’s been a huge amount of marches around the Repeal movement, so this is certainly the top challenge facing younger women in 2017.”

The Pro Life Campaign will also hold an awareness event today in Dublin's city centre to mark International Women’s Day.

The event will take place outside the Central Bank on Dame Street at 1.15pm.

Commenting on the event, a spokesperson for the Pro Life Campaign said: “International Women’s Day should be a day for making space to listen to the voices of women from different perspectives. Take the abortion issue, for example.

“There are many women who are very thankful that the Eighth Amendment was there and say that they owe the life of their child to this life-saving provision. We will highlight some of these stories at our event today.”