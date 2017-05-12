EU's chief Brexit negotiator to visit border towns

Michel Barnier will continue his two day trip to Ireland this morning, where he will visit some border towns.

Last night he addressed the Dáil and Seanad, a privilege normally only given to visiting heads of state and prime ministers.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs is the latest TD to sit down and have a discussion with the chief negotiator from the European Union, ahead of the Brexit negotiations, which are due to get underway shortly.

Among the issues expected to be discussed by Charlie Flanagan and Mr. Barnier are the trade links between Ireland and Great Britain as well as the issue of the boarder.

Yesterday the chief negotiator suggested a new border with the North is inevitable, saying certain controls are part of the EU and unavoidable, however, he reassured peace will remain a "top priority".

He has told a joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad that a united EU will be there for Ireland, but suggested a border will have to exist in some shape or form,

Speaking after yesterday's meeting, Enda Kenny said now is a critical time for Ireland to get the best deal.