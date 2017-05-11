EU's chief Brexit negotiator arrives in Ireland today
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator arrives in Ireland today.
Michel Barnier will hold a private meeting with Enda Kenny after addressing a special joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad.
Michel Barnier has already been in Dublin, seven months ago on a tour of European capitals.
But this two day trip is different and will include a visit to the north and the border region.
Today he is south of the border, and enjoying a rare honour in Leinster House, making a speech to a joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad.
It is an honour previously enjoyed by Nelson Mandela, Bill Clinton and Tony Blair.
Afterwards he will hold a private meeting with the Taoiseach in Government buildings.
The goal of the two-day trip is to get a clearer vision of just how Brexit will affect Ireland, and to test the waters about how certain things might go down.
