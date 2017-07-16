EU's anti-fraud agency launch Templemore investigation, reports

The European Union's anti-fraud agency, OLAF, will launch an investigation into the use of funds sourced in Europe at the Garda's training college in Templemore, it has been suggested.

RTÉ's This Week programme are reporting that OLAF has expanded a preliminary examination into a full investigation in which its investigators are entitled to interview witnesses and conduct searches of premises.

The quad at Templemore College

The preliminary investigation began after OLAF were sent a Garda report on how EU monies ended up in a bank account in Cabra.

The Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee had previously heard the balances in the account ranged from around €5,000 to €90,000.

RTE are reporting today that in response to a query from reporting staff at at the station OLAF said it could "confirm that, after a preliminary analysis, it is investigating the matter".

OLAF went on to say it could not issue any further comment to protect the confidentiality of ongoing investigations, subsequent judicial proceedings, personal data and procedural rights.

OLAF has total independence in terms of its investigative function but

delivers final report directly to that Commission office.

The PAC will deliver its final report this week on matters relating to finances at the college.