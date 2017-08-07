Eurospar launch initiative to have defibrillators installed outside of their shops nationwide

Eurospar has launched a new initiative which will see defibrillators outside all their supermarkets nationwide.

The devices are used to treat people suffering from a cardiac arrest and will be accessible to the public.

Three Dublin stores have secured the devices but the campaign aims to see one at 50 locations across the country.

Broadcaster Michael Lyster who suffered a cardiac arrest has said it will save lives.

"That's a really good idea because if something happens and you don't have an awful lot of time to deal with this, you need the intervention like now," he said.

"This is a good step because at least people could say we know where to find one."