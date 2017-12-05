European report says Ireland's abortion laws pose risk to women's health
A European report out today says Ireland's abortion laws pose a risk to women's health.
The study from the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights names both the republic and the north as countries that have "highly restrictive laws".
The report describes the health and human rights implications of these laws as "acute".
It also expresses concern that many women resort to using abortion pills.
