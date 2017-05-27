European democrats meet in Dublin to discuss changes needed in EU

A group of European democrats are meeting in Ireland today to discuss how to improve the European Union.

DiEM25 - which was founded by former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis (pictured) - will launch its Irish branch in the Tivoli theatre in Dublin this evening.

The group consists of citizens and politicians from across Europe who want to make the Union's institutions more democratic to ensure it survives.

Member of the movement Wessel Reijers said: "The European project as it's designed at the moment has some real, systemic faults and the only way to overcome them is to come together politically - people from different countries.

"We recognise the main problem in Europe is the lack of democratic structures. DiEM25 also has a broad range of policy proposals that support this idea of democratising Europe."