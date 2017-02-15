European Commission taking Ireland to court over urban waste water treatment

The European Commission is taking Ireland to court over its failure to ensure urban waste water is being properly dealt with.

It says the necessary steps are not being taken to prevent serious risks to human health and the environment.

Under EU law, towns and cities are required to collect and treat waste water.

However 38 locations across Ireland are failing to meet standards including parts of Munster, the North-East and the Midlands.

Full list of areas failing include: Arklow, Athlone, Ballybofer/Stranorlar, Ballincollig New, Castlecomer, Cavan, Clifden, Clonakily, Cobh, Cork City, Dundalk, Enfield, Enniscorthy, Fermoy, Gaoth Dobhair, Killarney, Killybegs, Longford, Mallow, Midleton, Monksland, Navan, Nenagh, Oberstown, Pasage/Monktown, Portarlington, Rathcormac, Ringaskiddy, Ringsend, Roscommon Town, Roscrea, Shannon Town, Thurles, Tralee, Tubbercurry, Youghal and Waterford City.