EuroMillions-winning group staying anonymous for now

Tonight's Lotto jackpot is worth €6.5m. The main prize has been rolling since the draw on New Year's Eve.

Meanwhile, the winners of Tuesday's EuroMillions €88.5m jackpot wish to remain anonymous.

Speculation had been mounting that an individual had won the jackpot, but Lotto HQ has now confirmed there are a number of winners - though they haven't said whether it's a family group or a syndicate of work colleagues or friends.

The group spent a few hours in Lotto HQ in Dublin as they officially staked their claim to the massive windfall.

The jackpot cash will arrive in Dublin next week - it is being collected from the eight EuroMillions participating countries across Europe.

The ticket was sold in the Applegreen outlet in Lusk in Co Dublin. It reduced the price of petrol and diesel in celebration of the fact the winning €88.5m ticket came from its store, and quickly ran out of stocks.

There was no winner of last night's EuroMillions jackpot worth €17m.