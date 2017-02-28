Euromillions prizewinner pledges to help Dublin homeless

"This win is for all of those people in Dublin who struggle to find a bed at night,” said an emotional Dublin woman who claimed her €500,000 prize from National Lottery offices today.

She then vowed to use her DailyMillion Plus prize to assist the fight against homelessness on the streets of Dublin.

“As a proud Dublin woman, it breaks my heart to see so many ordinary decent people become homeless in our city,” she said.

“To celebrate my win, I will spend today visiting as many homeless people as I can to assist them financially. In the long term, I will commit to a plan to help as many as I can.”

The lucky winner. who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased her ticket at the Newstime shop in Palmerstown in Dublin 20 on Saturday, February 25, the day of the draw.

“I don’t usually play the Daily Million draw, it was a spur of the moment decision when I was buying my Lotto ticket,” she said.

“I was checking my Lotto numbers at 9.30pm on Saturday night when I remembered my Daily Million ticket. I went absolutely mad!

“I phoned all of my friends and we were all in the Shelbourne Hotel by 10pm sipping champagne,” she laughed.

Also collecting substantial prize money at National Lottery offices today was a Kerry man who claimed €154,280 after he matched five numbers and a lucky star in last Friday’s EuroMillions draw.

The winner purchased his normal ticket at O’Shea’s Texaco service station on Dingle road in Tralee, Co Kerry on Thursday February 23.