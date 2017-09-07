EU understands open Irish border will not affect members says UK Brexit Secretary

The European Union has been persuaded that continuing the open border area between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland would not impinge on its citizens' rights, the Brexit Secretary has said.

David Davis said his negotiating team had allayed fears that retaining the Common Travel Area would affect other EU members, as he reiterated that good progress had been made on the issue.

During Brexit questions in the Commons, DUP MP Jim Shannon (Strangford) asked what discussions had been held on the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Mr Davis replied: "We raised (this) at the beginning, we were very keen that we started down this as quickly as possible.

David Davis

"We understand, of course, that the conclusion we get will be dependent to some extent on all the other decisions on borders - so how much special arrangement we have to make will depend on how open the borders are generally."

He continued: "And we have made very good progress - the last round in particular, the Commission was concerned that continuing with the Common Travel Area would impinge on European Union citizens' rights.

"We have persuaded them that's not true and they have basically accepted our argument there."

It follows reports that Brussels is laying responsibility for the Irish border arrangements solely with the UK government.

According to documents seen by the Financial Times, papers setting out the EU's negotiating position state that the "onus to propose solutions which overcame the challenges created on the island of Ireland by the UK's withdrawal and its decision to leave the customs union and the internal market remains on the UK".

Last week, European Commission chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said "genuine progress" had been made on the Common Travel Area question on the "basis of guarantees" from the UK.