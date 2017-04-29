EU leaders set to support North rejoining EU after Brexit in event of Irish reunification vote

In what is expected to be Enda Kenny's last EU summit today, the Taoiseach will move to leave in place an option to keep the North in the EU after Brexit if there is a vote for a united Ireland, writes Juno McEnroe, Political Correspondent, Brussels.

This is the first summit without the British since their decision to leave the EU.

Mr Kenny said before flying on Friday that hard work had brought Ireland to this place to help Ireland's priorities including the economy, the common travel area and the peace process.

European leaders today are set to give unanimous support to a special declaration that the North would rejoin the EU after Brexit in the event of a vote for Irish reunification.

EU leaders will also present a united and tough front ahead of formal negotiations getting underway with the British, including a demand for London to pay an estimated €60bn divorce bill.

Diplomats will ask the 27 leaders of the post-Brexit union to recognise a special clause, separate from the divorce guidelines.

Mr Kenny will discuss the United Ireland statement at the security-tight summit, where leaders will also formally agree the ground rules to negotiate Britain's exit over the next two years.

The basis for the declaration is after the government's campaign to have the Good Friday Agreement formally recognised in the negotiations and Ireland's unique position.

Mr Kenny has referred publicly a number of times to a German precedent on this.

Germany was reunited after the Berlin Wall came down and East Germany then went on to become a member of the EU.

The statement that the 27 leaders are expected to agree later today says:

“The European Council acknowledges that the Good Friday Agreement expressly provides for an agreed mechanism whereby a United Ireland may be brought about through peaceful and democratic means; and, in this regard, the European Council acknowledges that, in accordance with international law, the entire territory of such a united Ireland would thus be part of the European Union”.

A working lunch for the leaders here today is also expected to include talks on the relocation of the EU medical and banking agencies, currently based in London. Ireland is bidding to relocate the European Medical Agency to Dublin.

One of the other pressing issues for leaders will be a discussion on the fate of the estimated 3 million Europeans living in Britain and the one million British living on the continent.