EU Education Commissioner in Dublin to listen to public's views on future of Europe

Members of the public can have their say on the future of Europe at a major EU citizens' dialogue in Dublin today.

The event takes place at the Royal Irish Academy on Dawson Street, Dublin starting at 12 noon.

Contributors will include the EU Education, Youth and Sport Commissioner Tibor Navracsis and Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee.

Noelle O'Connell of the European Movement in Ireland says the event has great significance in the light of ongoing Brexit talks.

"Well, it's very timely because this citizens' dialogue that affords us here in Ireland an opportunity to influence and shape and have our say on what type of a European Union we want to be a part of and what way we see it evolving and developing over the years ahead."