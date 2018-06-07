EU court to be asked to make urgent decision over adoption move by English county council

By Ann O'Loughlin

The Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) is to be asked to give an urgent preliminary ruling on whether Ireland's appeal court can grant an injunction preventing an English county council from proceeding with the adoption of a baby removed without the parents' knowledge from this jurisdiction.

Mr Justice Gerard Hogan made the referral under the CJEU's urgent procedure which enables that court to deal far more quickly, within two to three months, with the most sensitive issues in relation to a number of areas, including freedom and police/judicial cooperation in civil and criminal matters.

His decision followed an application by the parents seeking the injunction to prevent the adoption of the baby, who along with two older siblings, was handed over at the Rosslare ferryport by Irish social workers to their English counterparts last September.

It followed an application by the English council to our High Court for enforcement of a wardship order granted by an English court.

However, that application here was done without the parents being given the opportunity to object.

Mr Justice Hogan, in the appeal court's first judgment on the case last month, warned this practice must "stop immediately" or social workers here could face contempt of court proceedings.

The judge also referred to the CJEU the question of whether the parents' European Convention rights were compromised as a result of what happened here.

In his ruling on the application to prevent the adoption, he said that, subject only to the issue of law which he was referring to the CJEU, he considered it appropriate that an injunction preventing the adoption of the baby should be granted.

However, he adjourned the outcome of the injunction application pending the response of the CJEU to the question (over the injunction) which he had referred.