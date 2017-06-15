EU Court finds scale of Monica Leech defamation payout breached newspaper’s right of freedom of speech

Ireland has lost a case at the European Court of Human Rights over its regime for libel and damages.

It is after a challenge by Independent Newspapers, which complained about the damages it was forced to pay to the PR consultant Monica Leech.

In 2004 the Evening Herald published a series of articles concerning the professional relationship between Ms Leech and the then-minister Martin Cullen.

The High Court found the articles were libellous and ordered a payout of €1.89m - which was later reduced on appeal at the Supreme Court to €1.25m.

The newspaper group successfully argued that the size of the payout, and the unpredictable amounts due, were a disproportionate breach of its freedom of expression.

The court has agreed - and criticised a system where juries were not given direct guidance about the scale of damages that should be awarded to libel victims.

However there appears to be no question of the payout being lowered - and while the newspaper group was awarded damages of €20,000, that is less than half of its legal costs for taking the appeal.