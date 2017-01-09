EU Commissioner Phil Hogan urges Ireland to focus on European partnerships after Brexit
EU Commissioner Phil Hogan is warning Ireland should focus on new relationships with European partners when it comes to Brexit talks.
He believes Ireland's interests in the negotiations could be hit by concentrating too much on the UK.
The former Government minister has been speaking in a number of newspapers this morning.
Writing in the Irish Times, he said it would be an "enormous mistake" to allow our relationship with Europe to be defined by our relationship with the UK.
