EU 'cartel-busters' credited with dramatic fall in motor insurance

Car insurance costs are coming down but it could be a while before motorists see an improvement in their bills.

New figures from the Central Statistics Office for August show there has been a 14% drop in prices, the most dramatic decrease since costs began rising three years ago.

The Irish Independent suggests the reduction could be linked to dawn raids on insurance companies by the EU Competition Directorate designed to break up cartels.

The paper quotes Michael Kilcoyne of the Consumers' Association who says the raids have frightened insurers.

He said: "Clearly the EU guys are doing their jobs and the raids are having an impact. Insurers can no longer get away with the hikes.

"The people from Europe should continue to keep an eye on them."