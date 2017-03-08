Estranged couple settle court battle over €577k holiday home

An estranged Irish couple have settled a dispute over a £500,000 (€577k) holiday home in rural Ireland after staging a "Titanic" divorce court battle, a judge has been told.

Margie Hanley, 56, and estranged husband Michael, 60, who lived together in Wentworth, Surrey, both wanted the house they jointly own in the village of Cornamona, County Galway.

Mr Justice Holman had analysed evidence at a public hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London over two days.

Lawyers on Wednesday told him that an agreement had been reached which would see Mrs Hanley become the owner of the property.