Estonian man arrested by officers investigating Hutch-Kinahan feud charged with conspiring to murder

An Estonian man has appeared in court charged with conspiring to murder a man called James Gately in Northern Ireland.

Imre Arakas from Tallin in Estonia was arrested in Dublin two days ago by officers investigating the ongoing Hutch-Kinahan feud.

58-year-old Imre Arakas appeared in court this afternoon with a large bandage on his left arm.

He was arrested on Tuesday morning when Gardaí from the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau raided a house in west Dublin with the support of members of the Special Crime Task Force, the Emergency Response Unit and Armed Support Unit.

Two other men were also arrested but have since been released without charge.

A Garda convoy with Imre Arakas arriving at the Dublin District Court this afternoon. Pic Collins Courts

He is accused of conspiring with others between Monday and Tuesday of this week to murder a man called James Gately in Northern Ireland.

The others referred to on the charge sheet are not before the courts.

Judge Gráinne Malone was told he made no reply when the charge was put to him and she was also told he did not require an interpreter.

There was no application for bail today because that can only be dealt with by the High Court so he was remanded in custody to appear in court again next week.