ESRI says people should retire at the age of 70

The ESRI wants workers to stay in their jobs for another four years before they get their pension.

The economic think-tank says people should not be allowed retire until 70, because there is not enough money to take care of them.

Critics are worried it could hurt older workers who are pressured into continuing.

But personal finance expert Jill Kirby has said there are benefits to retiring later.

"By delaying it it means people have more time to save as well but they have to have a big incentive for everybody even young workers to start saving so hopefully by 70, there will be a pension for young people," she said.