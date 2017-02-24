ESB crews 'working tirelessly' to repair 600 faults after Storm Doris

The ESB say all available resources have been deployed around the country to repair 600 individual faults on the network.

Repairs crews have now been working for two days, to repair the havoc caused by Storm Doris.

ESB's Paul Hand says repair work still continues in a number of areas.

"Up around 600 individual faults had to be repaired across the network around the country in areas exposed in a sweep - going from north Connacht through south Ulster and north Leinster.

"So there's still quite a lot of work to be done and crews are working tirelessly to get customers restored as soon as possible."