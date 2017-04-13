Eric Trump says Ireland will have 'no better ally' than US with Donald Trump in White House

Donald Trump's son insists that Ireland will have "no better ally" than the US while his father is in the White House.

Eric Trump has been visiting their five-star resort in Doonbeg, Co. Clare - It is his first visit there since his father's election.

Donald Trump purchased Doonbeg in 2014, but it is now being run by his sons Eric and Don Jr.

Eric Trump has told Clare FM that he hopes his father will visit Ireland during his Presidency: "Ireland will have no better ally in the world than America, and it has always been that way but, I think even more so now.

"He loves this country, he loves this place, He loves this hotel, he loves everything that it symbolises.

"Obviously, he can't be here because he has a much bigger job to do, but hopefully in the next four years he will be over her and he will be proud of what we have accomplished."