Eric Locke trial hears psychiatrist accepts accused was 'probably lying' in murder account

A consultant psychiatrist has accepted it’s entirely possible a Dublin man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend intended to kill her.

Defence witness Dr. Seán Ó Domhnaill made the comment while being cross-examined by the prosecution in the trial of Eric Locke.

The 35-year-old, who’s from St. John’s Park East in Clondalkin, admits killing Sonia Blount at a hotel in Tallaght but insists he didn't mean to.

He claims he was suffering from a mental disorder that diminished his criminal responsibility.

Under cross-examination, Dr. Ó Domhnaill also accepted that Mr. Locke was probably lying when he gave him a blow-by-blow account of what happened.