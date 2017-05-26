Eric Locke sentenced to life for murder of Sonia Blount hours after her son’s third birthday party

A Dublin man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering a single mother-of-one hours after her son’s third birthday party, in what the judge described as ‘an unspeakable tragedy’ for the child.

Sonia Blount’s family employed the services of a child psychologist to help explain to the boy why he would never see his mother again, the Central Criminal Court heard.

Eric Locke had used a fake Facebook profile to lure the 31-year-old to a city hotel when she cut contact with him. She had been ‘in fear of him’ due to his reaction to the break down of their brief relationship.

He then strangled her with his hands and the cable of her phone charger, and suffocated her by forcing her t-shirt into the back of her mouth with such force that he dislodged her teeth.

The 35-year-old, with an address at St John’s Park East in Clondalkin, had pleaded not guilty to her murder, but admitted causing her death in a room at the Plaza Hotel in Tallaght on the 16th of February 2014.

Locke had argued that he was suffering from a mental disorder at the time and that this diminished his responsibility. The defence, which falls under the Insanity Act, can result in a verdict of not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter.

This was rejected by a unanimous jury verdict on Monday, and he was found guilty of murder after just an hour and 33 minutes of deliberations.

Two of his sisters delivered emotional victim impact statements at his sentencing hearing yesterday.

Outside court afterwards, Detective Superintendent Brian Sutton said a few words on behalf of the Gardaí who investigated the murder.

“Our thoughts and our prayers are with the family of Sonia Blount today.

“It was a difficult investigation and I hope that the outcome of the court case has brought some closure to the tragic event that they have been through.”

