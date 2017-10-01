Equipment which may belong to the crew of Rescue 116 has been washed ashore

Equipment that may belong to one of the missing crew from crashed Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116 has been washed ashore.

It is understood items including a helmet and lifejacket were found on Elly beach near Clogher on the Co Mayo coast early on Saturday morning.

Rescue 116 crashed on March 14 with four crew on board after it struck Blackrock Island, 12 miles off the coast of Co Mayo.

The bodies of winchmen Paul Ormsby and Ciaran Smith have not been recovered despite months of intensive seabed, surface and shore searches.

Also on board were Captain Dara Fitzpatrick and Captain Mark Duffy.

An inquiry is trying to determine how Rescue 116 went down.

Ireland's Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) has established that the Sikorsky S-92's internal warning system did not include the 80m (262ft) high rocky outcrop and its working lighthouse in its database.