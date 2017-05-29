Equate: Religion should not act as a barrier to accessing state-funded schools

Religion should not act as a barrier to accessing state-funded schools, according to Equate.

The children and family rights organisation will attend a forum today which is discussing the role of religion in Primary School admissions.

The forum has been announced by Education Minister Richard Bruton as part of a wider consultation process on the issue.

Director of Equate Michael Barron says a number of groups will participate.

"We've been invited to be a part of a Department of Education forum in Croke Park today, bringing together various stakeholders who have an interest in the area.

"We'll be there together with a significant number of equality and children's rights organisations, and we'll be making the case - it's time for the baptism barrier to end and for religion to no longer be a criteria for children accessing state-funded schools," he said.