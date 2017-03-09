EPA warns significant level of private water supplies contaminated in 2015
The Environmental Protection Agency is warning a significant level of private water supplies were contaminated in 2015.
The authority has released a new report which shows over 5,400 people on independent supplies were affected by boil water notices that year.
The body says more work is needed to ensure that people on private lines have access to clean drinking water.
