Eoghan Murphy: Fair Deal scheme doesn't intend to take homes from the elderly

The Housing Minister has clarified that no-one wants to take homes off the elderly.

A vacancy strategy that will be released in full in September will outline how they can lease out their property if they are not living in it to help alleviate housing shortages.

Eoghan Murphy says the Fair Deal scheme could work in everyone's favour if implemented correctly.

"What we are trying to achieve is that where there are homes that are not being lived in in areas of high demand, that we try and incentivise those homes back into use.

"But to have those incentives and make them credible, we also have to make sure there are potential penalties in place for people who don't do that," said Mr Murphy.

"When it comes to Fair Deal, we're not talking about that at all.

"Where there are people in nursing homes and they might want to let out homes, that we find a scheme whereby if they want to do that they can, then we would like to accommodate that," he added.